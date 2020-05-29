What’s A Registered Agent And Why Are They Important?

Whether you have a business or are just starting one, you need to always to be prepared. Being available to receive important information at any given notice is vital. That’s where having a registered agent comes into play. They will receive these documents on your behalf, so you’ll never miss a beat.

What is a Registered Agent?

A registered agent is a business or individual that is a responsible third-party, in the same state as your corporation or LLC, who receives your official government notifications, service of process, and tax forms on your behalf. It’s required by law that every corporation has a registered agent(s) that is present at a physical address in each state you do business in.

Why hire a Registered Agent?

You yourself can become your own registered agent, however, most choose to hire one. This will enable you to keep your address private if you work remotely, and a registered agent must also always be present during business hours to receive documentation at any given moment. So if you travel or are out of the office frequently, hiring a third-party professional who promptly forwards these notices will keep your mind at ease and avoid unwanted legal outcomes.

Contact Us

You don’t have to search far for a trusted registered agent. Washington Express provides reliable and secure registered agent services in Washington, DC, as well as document retrieval, apostilles, document authentication, document legalization, and certificates of good standing services. Contact us at info@washingtonexpress.com for one of our experts to provide pricing and best assist your business needs.