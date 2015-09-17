Washington Express is operating as normal and has the capability to pick-up, print, assemble and deliver or mail your documents.
Washington Express is a fast, reliable and experienced courier service specializing in urgent, on-demand deliveries of anything from an envelope to large-scale event materials or furniture moves. We offer the fastest delivery service in the metro region, with a 99% on-time track record. Founded in 1981, we handle between 1500-2000 deliveries a day for hundreds of area businesses including 90 of the area’s top 100 law firms, government agencies and Fortune 100 companies. We’ll provide real-time proof of delivery emails and texts with both signature and photo attachments. Track your package at any time by visiting our website.
We utilize state of the art dispatching software to monitor, track and control each delivery. Our “digital countdown” and live traffic technology alert dispatchers to potential late situations before they occur. Each courier is equipped with smart phone technologies including GPS tracking and photo capabilities to ensure secure chain of custody on every delivery. Our online ordering and tracking system, “WEXlink”, allows our clients to place and track courier orders online, receive email and text notification at every step of the delivery, view reports as well as print out shipping labels.
With close to 40 years’ experience in Federal, State and local filings in the Washington DC Metro area, our staff and couriers are experts in the deadlines, procedures and protocols and will monitor your filing every step of the way. We ensure your time-sensitive legal filings are handled professionally, accurately and securely. Whether you need case dockets retrieved from an agency or you’re filing a multimillion-dollar Pre-Merger filing or need help setting up your ITC trial materials, Washington Express has the experience and know how.
Our office moving division combines the speed, convenience and security of a local logistics service with the resources of a traditional moving service. We can move your office or boxes on short notice in as little as two hours with low hourly minimums. We ensure timely ‘pinpoint’ pick up and drop offs of your furniture, IT equipment, trial site materials, event materials and items that need to be disposed. We also offer packing and crating to move your items with little to no advanced notice.
With tens of thousands of square feet of warehouse space located just miles outside of Washington DC, Washington Express is your single source provider to store, inventory and deliver your items as needed within the Metro DC area. Our temperature-controlled warehouse is manned and monitored 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Whether you need same day last mile deliveries, cross-docking or distribution services, Washington Express provides value and convenience.
Four decades serving major law firms and government agencies has taught us that security and proper chain of custody is of paramount importance to our customers. All couriers are background cleared, vetted and are well versed in the handling of secure and confidential items. Our customers are confident their packages get the one-on-one attention they deserve, each and every time.
Now you can place and track your orders on the go! To get started:
1. Download the app, eShip, directly from the App Store or Google Play.
2. Then, come back and copy and paste this link into your mobile web browser:
eship://install.e-courier.com/eship/setup/wex?name=Washington%20Express. The app is now connected to the Washington Express ordering system.
3. Login using your account username and password and start ordering!
